Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been included in Algeria's 27-man provisional squad for the World Cup, despite sustaining a fractured jaw in late April, coach Vladimir Petkovic announced on Sunday. However, the 28-year-old's place is not yet guaranteed, with four goalkeepers named in the squad, which must be reduced to 26 players ahead of the tournament. The son of former France great Zinedine Zidane suffered a concussion as well as fractures to his jaw and chin while playing for Spanish second-division side Granada.

He featured at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in January after opting to represent Algeria.

As expected, Bosnian coach Petkovic also called up defender Ramy Bensebaini, midfielders Nabil Bentaleb and Houssem Aouar, and forwards Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, 35, a former Manchester City star, now plays in Saudi Arabia.

Algeria's World Cup campaign begins on June 16 against champions Argentina. They are in Group J with Austria and Jordan.

Algeria squad

Goalkeepers: Oussama Benbot (USM Alger), Melvin Mastil (Nyon/SUI), Abdelatif Ramdane (MC Alger), Luca Zidane (Granada/ESP)

Defenders: Achref Abada (USM Alger), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City/ENG), Zinedine Belaid (JS Kabylie), Rafik Belghali (Verona/ITA), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Samir Chergui (Paris FC/FRA), Jaouen Hadjam (Young Boys/SUI), Aissa Mandi (Lille/FRA), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance/TUN)

Midfielders: Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad/KSA), Nabil Bentaleb (Lille/FRA), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice/FRA), Fares Chaibi (Eintracht Frankufrt/GER), Ibarhaim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Yacine Titraoui (Charleroi/BEL), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente/NED)

Forwards: Mohamed Amoura (Wolfsburg/GER), Nadhir Benbouali (Gyor/HUN), Adil Boulbina (Al-Duhail/QAT), Fares Ghedjemis (Frosinone/ITA), Amine Gouiri (Marseille/FRA), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord/NED), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli/KSA)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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