Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has set his sights on joining the ranks of football's all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, not by being compared to them, but by being mentioned alongside them. In an exclusive interview with FIFA, the young Spanish star said, as quoted by Goal.com, "My goal is not to be compared to them, it is to be mentioned alongside them. So the next time someone is asked that question, my name will be there with theirs." Yamal, who has already impressed at club and international levels with his skill and maturity beyond his years, emphasised the importance of carving his own path in football.

The Barcelona prodigy has become one of the brightest young talents in world football, with his ambition and focus hinting at a long and influential career ahead.

"If you get caught up comparing yourself to others, you can shoot yourself in the foot. I want to find my own way, enjoy the game and give people something to smile about. And when I'm retired, I hope people still enjoy going back and watching me play," he added.

Yamal also made it clear that his ultimate goal is to reach the sustained heights achieved by the two men who defined modern football for two decades. The Spanish forward also does not want to be complacent about his national team's status as one of the tournament's champions after successfully becoming Euro champions two years ago.

"It's funny, because at the EURO it was the other way round. Nobody really had us down as champions, and that worked for us. Being the favourites doesn't mean anything once you're on the pitch. It doesn't give you an edge or help you score more goals. You still have to take it match by match. There are a lot of strong teams - Argentina, France, Portugal, England - and everyone is at their best at the World Cup. For us, it's about giving everything for Spain and trusting the way we play because, in my book, we play the best football," Yamal stated.

Spain will play warm-up matches against Iraq and Peru before beginning their World Cup Group H campaign in the United States, where they will face Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

Spain squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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