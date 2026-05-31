Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's friendly win over Curacao. The 24-year-old fell to the turf with no one around him during the first half of the 4-1 victory at Glasgow's Hampden Park and was substituted immediately. "We regret to announce that the knee injury sustained by Billy Gilmour in today's win over Curacao will rule him out of participation in @FIFAWorldCup. We're all with you, Billy," said a statement on the Scotland team's official X account.

A scan following the game revealed Gilmour had damaged his knee and he will now return to Italian club side Napoli for rehabilitation.

"I am devastated for Billy because he has been an integral part of our World Cup qualifying campaign," said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

"The timing of this injury is so, so cruel and we all feel for him.

"He knows what we all think of him as a footballer and a person and while no words will give him any comfort tonight, I am certain Billy will have many major tournaments ahead of him in the future."

Gilmour's replacement in the game, Findlay Curtis, scored his first senior international goal to bring Scotland level after they fell behind against Caribbean side Curacao, who have also qualified for the World Cup.

But two goals from Lawrence Shankland and a Ryan Christie penalty sealed victory before the squad travels to the United States.

Scotland begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti in Boston on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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