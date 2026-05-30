As India continues to wait for the official announcement of a broadcaster that will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in the subcontinent, a YouTube entity, backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, has confirmed that all 104 matches of the tournament this year will be aired for free. Ronaldo, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, recently invested in a Brazilian sports media company titled LiveMode, which struck a partnership deal with CazeTV, a YouTube platform that will stream FIFA World Cup 2026 for free in Brazil.

CazeTV was launched in 2022 by Brazilian YouTuber and streamer Casimiro Miguel in partnership with LiveMode. The channel has experienced rapid global growth after it aired selected matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022, and has since expanded its coverage to other major tournaments, including the FIFA Women's World Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Olympics, and premier South American football competitions.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, CazeTV plans to stream matches in 4k for the citizens of Brazil while also featuring some behind-the-scenes features, cultural programmes, and interactive sessions aimed at capturing the attention of younger fans.

Will CazeTV stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

While fans can technically open their YouTube or Twitch channels from India, the actual live match broadcasts for tournaments like the 2026 FIFA World Cup or La Liga are strictly geo-blocked (region-locked) to Brazil.

CazeTV and its parent company, LiveMode, have only purchased the digital rights for the Brazilian territory only.

Though it isn\'t official yet, Zee is leading the race to broadcast all 104 FIFA World Cup matches in India through its sports channels and Zee5 app.

Zee is using the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the ultimate crown jewel to relaunch itself into the sports broadcasting arena, a space it exited more than a decade ago. Alongside negotiations with FIFA, Zee announced the launch of Unite8 Sports, which will have 4 dedicated sports channels.

Zee is expected to pen a deal in the region of USD 30-35 million to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 to India.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss