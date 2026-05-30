Football fans can breathe easy. The deal is almost done. The announcement will come in the next 24-48 hours. Sources indicate that negotiations between FIFA and Zee are in the final stages. The deal is understood to be valued at approximately USD 30-35 million and covers the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA and Reliance-Disney had negotiated for a while for the India rights, but the negotiations were unsuccessful. Even, Sony Pictures Networks India explored the possibility of acquiring the rights, but did not submit a formal bid. Under the new proposed agreement, matches will be broadcast across Zee's recently launched sports network and streamed on its digital platform, Zee5. Coverage is likely to be offered in multiple languages as well.

Sources indicate that Zee has already begun gathering a team for the broadcast of these matches in multiple languages. The team has begun to operate from their Lower Parel studios in Mumbai.

This is a significant step in Zee's return to sports broadcasting. The company recently launched four sports channels under its Unite8 Sports brand -- Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, along with Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.

The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins on June 11 and will be the first World Cup featuring 48 teams. A total of 104 matches will be played over the course of the competition. All 104 matches will be shown in India.

Industry sources say FIFA's asking price for the India package was revised downward in recent months. One factor was concern over television viewership because many matches will be played in North American time zones, resulting in late-night and early-morning kick-off times for Indian audiences.

With negotiations almost complete, Indian viewers can expect to get the news over the weekend that will enable them to block their June calendar.

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