Thomas Tuchel is not shy about stating England's ambition to win the World Cup, with his team strongly fancied to progress from Group L, which includes old foes Croatia. The 1966 winners, among the favourites to go all the way at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will also face Panama and Ghana in the first round. Former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss Tuchel was appointed in October 2024 to get England over the line after a string of near misses at major tournaments under Gareth Southgate.

The German has largely kept faith with players who helped the Three Lions qualify in style with a perfect record of eight wins out of eight and not a single goal conceded.

The England boss has shown his teeth by leaving out a clutch of star names including Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, stating his wish to create a "brotherhood" in his 26-man squad.

England have a number of superstar players who would push for a place in any international side including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

But there are also weaknesses, including a lack of tournament experience in defence and an over-reliance on record goalscorer Kane.

England came agonisingly close to ending their decades-long trophy drought under Southgate, being beaten twice in the final of the European Championship.

They lost to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and suffered defeat to France in the quarter-finals four years later in Qatar.

England's main challengers in Group L are likely to be Croatia, whom they face in the group opener in Arlington, Texas, on June 17.

Croatia has a population of under four million people but the nation's football team, ranked 11th in the world, consistently punch above their weight.

The team finished third on their World Cup debut in 1998, were beaten finalists 20 years later in Russia and again secured third place in Qatar.

Zlatko Dalic's men were unbeaten in qualifying for the 2026 tournament, winning seven matches and drawing one, and will be expected to progress to the knockout stages alongside England.

The two teams have met three times since the 2018 World Cup, with two wins for England and one draw.

Modric magic

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric remains Croatia's captain and talisman at the age of 40, as he nears 200 international caps.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, who now plays for AC Milan, suffered a cheekbone fracture in late April but is expected to be fit.

Another veteran of past campaigns, 37-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Ivan Perisic, is also in the squad alongside Manchester City pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

Ghana, ranked 74th in the world, reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 but exited at the group stage in 2014 and 2022.

The Black Stars are managed by experienced former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz and can boast the firepower of Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo, though Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus misses out through injury.

Panama, 33rd in the FIFA rankings, lost all three of their matches in their single World Cup appearance to date in 2018, including a 6-1 hammering by England.

Forward Jose Fajardo and winger Jose Luis Rodriguez were the team's joint top scorers during the qualifying campaign while striker Cecilio Waterman is another key figure.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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