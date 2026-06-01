Christian Pulisic ended his goal drought and Folarin Balogun rifled in the winner as a much-improved United States beat Senegal 3-2 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Charlotte on Sunday. The win -- and a slick first-half offensive performance powered by Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi -- provided a welcome lift for coach Mauricio Pochettino's co-hosts. The US had entered the clash with African powerhouse Senegal off the back of disappointing losses to Belgium and Portugal, and got the performance they needed to justify high expectations ahead of the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Sergino Dest opened the scoring, while Senegal's veteran ex-Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored a brace in a disappointing loss for the Africa Cup of Nations finalists, which nonetheless exposed some enduring frailties in the US defense.

It was a dream start for the US, with a goal on six minutes.

Pepi, making his first start since 2024, turned away from goal and played a blind through ball down the left for Pulisic, who crossed for Dest to blast in from close range.

Pulisic was a constant menace, looking restored from his recent struggles at AC Milan.

And it soon got even better for "Captain America", as he ended his five-month goal drought for club or country.

Pepi collected Alex Freeman's forward ball and playing a perfectly weighted through ball to Pulisic.

Pulisic rounded the keeper and steered it inside the near post, to wild scenes of celebration and relief. He had not scored for Milan since December, and the US since 2024.

"I mean it's just great to score again. Hopefully people can stop talking about it. I feel great," said Pulisic.

Though the US were pressing and tackling with high intensity, Senegal had their chances.

Keeper Matt Turner, in an audition to reclaim the starting position from Matt Freese, escaped a penalty shout as he reached the ball with his fingertips just ahead of an onrushing Mane.

Two minutes from half-time, Senegal struck. Antonee Robinson was caught in possession by Habib Diarra, who raced past an out-of-position Sebastian Berhalter.

The 38-year-old US captain Tim Ream stood off, allowing a pass to Mane who slotted home for 2-1.

Pochettino made a whopping 10 changes at halftime, bringing on the few first-choice names who had not started the game, including Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and Balogun.

Balogun thought he had scored almost immediately, but was offside.

Senegal added insult to injury by scoring soon after. Third-choice keeper Chris Brady endured a nightmare debut, not helped by Miles Robinson's misguided backpass.

Brady rushed out and missed the ball, allowing Mane his brace. There was to be no hat-trick as Mane was quickly subbed off.

Balogun was involved in another disallowed goal, on the hour mark. He failed to control Weah's dangerous cross, which was gratefully buried by Malik Tillman, before Balogun was judged to have fouled while recovering the ball.

But two minutes later the British-raised Monaco man had his goal. McKennie spliced a through ball down the right for Weah, crossing low to Balogun who swept in first time after a deflection.

The US had plenty of chances to add a fourth, with McKennie hitting the post, Alex Zendejas seeing his one-on-one effort saved, and Weah and Balogun both blasting efforts over the bar.

Pulisic was delighted with the win over "a really good team" in Senegal.

"I thought we just brought so much energy right from the start. The early press. The way we created chances," he said.

"We could have had even more. I'm really happy with the performance."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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