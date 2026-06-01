Socceroos coach Tony Popovic named Italy under-21 international Cristian Volpato in his 26-strong squad for the World Cup on Monday after he switched allegiance to Australia last week. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who was born and raised in Sydney and plays for Sassuolo in Serie A, is one of two uncapped players along with Japan-based striker Tete Yengie. The squad is led by veteran goalkeeper Mat Ryan after a standout season with La Liga side Levante. He will be at his fourth World Cup, as will Melbourne City forward Mathew Leckie.

Seventeen players will be at the global showpiece for the first time.

"Some difficult decisions had to be made -– that's the nature of major tournaments," said Popovic.

"But it's also a credit to all the players involved over the past few weeks who worked extremely hard during an extended and challenging pre-camp."

Volpato's bombshell late switch to Australia on Friday is a welcome boost after injured Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree was ruled out of the tournament.

Australia, who are at their sixth successive World Cup, are in Group D alongside Turkey, co-hosts the United States and Paraguay.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Beach (Melbourne City/AUS), Paul Izzo (Randers FC/DEN), Mathew Ryan (Levante/ESP)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Melbourne City/AUS), Jordan Bos (Feyenoord/NED), Cameron Burgess (Swansea City/ENG), Alessandro Circati (Parma/ITA), Milos Degenek (Apoel Nicosia/CYP), Jason Geria (Albirex Niigata/JPN), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids/USA), Jacob Italiano (Grazer AK/AUT), Harry Souttar (Leicester/ENG), Kai Trewin (New York City/USA)

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin (Hearts/SCO), Ajdin Hrustic (Heracles Almelo/NED), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli/GER), Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli/GER), Aiden O'Neill (New York City/US), Paul Okon-Engstler (Sydney FC/AUS)

Forwards: Nestory Irankunda (Watford/ENG), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City/AUS), Awer Mabil (Castellon/ESP), Mohamed Toure (Norwich/ENG), Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo/ITA), Tete Yengi (Machida Zelvia/JPN)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash