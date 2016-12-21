 
Praful Patel Re-Elected AIFF President

Updated: 21 December 2016 17:30 IST

Praful Patel will be the president of the All India Football Federation for the term 2017 to 2020.

Praful Patel was re-elected president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. © AIFF

Praful Patel was unanimously re-elected president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The electoral process was completed in the presence of appointed returning officer Justice Bipin Chandra Kandpal (Retd.) who declared Patel elected along with the executive committee for 2017-2020.

Dilip Kumar Singh also attended the AGM as an observer on behalf of the Government of India while Kuldeep Vats was the observer on behalf of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).



Purushottam Kattel, International Relations Officer of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Shaji Prabhakaran, FIFA's Regional Developmental Officer - South and Central Asia, were also present.

"On behalf of the AIFF, I can assure you of the highest standard of ethics and transparency. I thank all of you for your support and am grateful for your continuous support. I take pride in the fact that I have been given the honour of heading one of the most professional sports bodies in the country," Patel said.

Topics : Football
