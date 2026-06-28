Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: In one of the standout matches in the final group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play against Colombia. The top spot in Group K will be up for grabs as the two sides clash. Currently, Colombia are at the helm of affairs with six points, thanks to their two wins in as many matches. Portugal, on the other hand, have four points to their credit with one win and one draw. The side was held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in its campaign opener before making a strong comeback with a dominating 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

The frustrating draw against DR Congo leaves Portugal with just one option in their final group game: win it to make it to the Round of 32 without any hiccups. Meanwhile, Colombia enter the contest after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo secured their passage to the Round of 32.

Colombia have already booked a spot for themselves in the knockouts while Portugal have also virtually qualified for the next round.

When will the Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, June 28 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be held at Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

What time will the Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 05:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Portugal vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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