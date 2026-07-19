Argentina fans gathered in huge numbers at New York's Times Square on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The defending champions are set to take on Spain in the summit clash at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. The passionate Argentine crowd donned iconic jerseys while showing off some dance moves. They chanted in unison beneath the neon billboards, bringing their electric stadium energy directly to the streets and turning the entire Times Square blue. A video of the ecstatic celebration by the is going viral on social media.

Former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tipped Spain to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy.

According to reports cited by Marca from Tribuna.com, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner believes Spain's consistency, tactical discipline and overall level of performance give Luis de la Fuente's side the edge heading into the title clash.

Having spent a decade at Real Madrid, Kroos is well acquainted with Spanish football and many members of the current squad. The former midfielder reportedly based his prediction on Spain's collective balance, control in midfield and structured style of play, qualities he believes have made them the tournament's standout team.

Spain head into the final on the back of an impressive campaign in which they have conceded just one goal and become the first team in men's World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition of the tournament.

After opening with a surprise goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja have responded emphatically with six successive victories, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since winning the title in 2010.

Luis de la Fuente's side are also unbeaten in 37 consecutive matches, and victory over Argentina would see Spain not only claim a second World Cup crown but also set a new record for the longest unbeaten run by a European men's national team.

Argentina, however, arrive in New Jersey carrying momentum of their own. Lionel Scaloni's men produced another trademark comeback in the semi-finals, rallying from behind to defeat England 2-1 after Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

The defending champions have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the FIFA World Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | Argentina Fans Sing & Dance After Dramatic Comeback Against Egypt