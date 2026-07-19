The captain, the leader, the magician who has taken Argentina to never-before-touched heights, has shared an open letter for his teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Spain. Taking to Instagram, Messi has shared a deeply emotional message that hints that his journey in the blue and white jersey for Argentina is coming to an end. Argentina, the defending champions, secured their place in the final after a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-finals, where Messi played a crucial role by providing two assists.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match against Spain, the reigning European champions, Messi posted a group photograph on Instagram featuring the entire Argentine national team, including the players and the management staff. Reflecting on the journey rather than just the victories, Messi wrote a touching caption:

"The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day-to-day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments, and enjoy every step. Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase. COME ON ARGENTINA."

The message from the Argentina captain highlights the strong bond within the squad, which Messi describes as a "family." It also serves to relieve pressure from his teammates, reminding them that their legacy is already secure regardless of the final result against Spain.

This final is widely expected to be Messi's last-ever World Cup match, possibly the match that also draws curtains to his international career. However, when speaking before the game, the captain remained focused on the present moment rather than his future. He expressed how proud he was to bring joy to the people of Argentina, noting that the semi-final win against England felt incredibly special.

With the tournament reaching its conclusion, Messi is also in contention for individual honours alongside the ultimate team prize. Although Kylian Mbappe recently took the lead in the Golden Boot race, Messi remains focused on enjoying his football and guiding Argentina to another historic triumph.

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