Severe storms in the New York and New Jersey area have disrupted training plans for the World Cup final, but they did not stop Lionel Messi and his teammates. Even with flash flood warnings across the region, the Argentina squad decided to train right through the downpour. Their determination shows exactly how ready they are for Sunday's massive showdown against Spain at MetLife Stadium. The storm brought heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, making outdoor practice very difficult. Argentina had to delay their session at first because of the dangerous weather. However, as soon as the lightning passed, captain Lionel Messi led his team onto the wet field. They worked through the pouring rain to complete their final tactical plans and fitness drills.

Their opponents handled the bad weather very differently. The Spanish team, on the other hand, decided to cancel their outdoor practice entirely. They chose to keep their players indoors to avoid injuries or getting sick in the cold rain. Argentina's choice to face the conditions head-on showed a strong mental attitude, with Messi looking completely focused despite the harsh conditions.

Despite heavy rain and thunderstorms, Lionel Messi led Argentina's final training session in New York ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.#Argentina #Messi #Spain #FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/8b8QICEVnA — Alkass English (@alkassenglish) July 18, 2026

At 39 years old, Messi is still working harder than anyone. He has played every single minute of Argentina's recent tournament matches, including tough extra-time games. Seeing their legendary captain train so hard in a massive storm gives the rest of the players a huge boost. It sends a clear message that the South American champions are ready to give everything to win back-to-back World Cup trophies.

With millions of fans watching, this final training session proves that Argentina will let nothing stand in their way. Rain or shine, Messi and his teammates are fully focused on making history once again.

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