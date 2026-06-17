Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a two-year deal with Real Madrid, the La Liga giants announced on Wednesday. Silva had left Manchester City after nine trophy-laden years when the 31-year-old's contract expired at the end of last season. "Real Madrid C.F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028," the club said. Silva, who has 109 Portugal caps, is currently on international duty at his third World Cup.

He will be part of the Portuguese squad that kicks off their campaign against DR Congo in Group K action in Houston later on Wednesday.

Silva made 459 appearances for Manchester City in total, scoring 76 goals, since joining from Monaco in 2017 -- where he won the Ligue 1 title alongside France captain and current Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

He won 20 major trophies with City, including four successive Premier League titles from 2021-2024 in amongst six overall.

He was part of the Champions League- and treble-winning side in 2023 and the 2019 team that did a domestic treble.

It has been a different story recently for Madrid, however.

Last season, they finished eight points behind La Liga champions Barcelona and were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

After failing to win any major trophies for two consecutive seasons, newly re-elected Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.

On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($63.8 million).

Los Blancos are set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have also been linked with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

German defender Antonio Rudiger this week signed a contract extension with Real until 2027.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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