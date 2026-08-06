In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a Thai footballer named Sofwan Awae, who was just 24 years old, lost his life after being struck by lightning during a local football match in southern Thailand. Twelve other players were also injured, as the incident left everyone in shock. A video has surfaced on social media showing players playing football amid rain when lightning suddenly struck the pitch, followed by a loud explosion. The players rushed to Awae, who fell to the ground and remained motionless. As per reports, Awae, who was a winger, succumbed to the critical injuries he suffered despite the efforts of emergency medical teams.

As per The Independent, the incident occurred during the Golok FA Cup, a local tournament featuring amateur and Thai-Malaysian teams. The match was between Awae's side, SAMCOLTS, and Abu x Nong Sirin.

A football player was killed and 12 others were injured after a lightning strike hit the field during a match in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/XLAMhPxqgV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2026

As the video surfaced on social media, condolences started pouring in from all corners. Meanwhile, some users also questioned the decision to conduct the match under such conditions.

"That's devastating. Stopping a match in storm conditions should be automatic protocol everywhere," wrote a user.

"This is disastrous and so sad to see. Imagine watching your child play football and this happened. God rest his soul," wrote another user.

"The league is responsible, they need to take more precautions. RIP to the player who got hit," another comment read.

The news outlet also pointed out that deaths due to lightning in Thailand are quote common. Quoting data from the Department of Disease Control, it stated that at least 283 people were struck by lightning across the country between 2020 and 2024, and many of them died on the spot.

"Although the emergency medical team made every effort to save him, the victim succumbed to severe injuries sustained in the incident," said Police Chief Thun Sirikhunt, as quoted by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

The Football Association of Thailand on Tuesday offered its condolences following Awae's tragic death.

"The association joins in mourning this loss and offers its condolences to the family, those involved, and the football club during this time of sorrow," the football association wrote.

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