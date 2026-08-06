FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered Morocco the chance to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 final in exchange for political backing amid the ongoing controversy, according to a report by The Times. Infantino found himself in the middle of a major controversy after his plans of selling a minority stake in the World Cup to private investors led to massive outrage. The report claimed that Infantino made the offer to Morocco in order to receive public backing from member associations ahead of next year's FIFA presidential election. Morocco is all set to host the World Cup in 2030 along with Spain and Portugal but the venue for the final has not been decided yet. According to the report, Infantino privately promised the final to Morocco with the under-construction Hassan II Stadium near Casablanca as the chosen venue for the summit clash.

However, FIFA has denied the report and said that no such commitment was made to any nation.

"It is false and misleading to claim the FIFA President has made any promise in relation to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2030 final. A decision will be made by FIFA in due course," a FIFA spokesperson said.

FIFA said on Wednesday that it had apologised for errors made over Gianni Infantino's failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and that senior staff in attendance at a crisis meeting in Morocco "reaffirmed their full support" for his presidency.

World football's governing body attempted to present a unified front amid the turbulence caused by Infantino's controversial plans, with calls for him to step down. In a statement, FIFA said Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom and members of the management board in attendance in Rabat had given their support to the embattled president.

Referring to the plans to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), the statement said "mistakes made were acknowledged" and that the "process should have been handled differently."

FIFA said a letter had been sent to FIFA Council and member associations apologizing for errors and committed to "ensure they do not happen again."

Grafstrom's stated support was notable after he distanced himself from Infantino's now abandoned plans in an email to all FIFA staff calling the last week a "sad and reproachable series of events."

FIFA said Infantino had also reaffirmed his support for his secretary general.

World football's governing body said the FFE proposal was "now off the table."

"There are always lessons to be learned, and FIFA will continue to improve its processes in light of this experience," it said.

(With AP inputs)

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