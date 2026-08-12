PSG vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming, UEFA Super Cup 2026: Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Europa League winners Aston Villa in a blockbuster UEFA Super Cup 2026 clash. It's the battle for the first trophy of the 2026-27 season. Reigning double Champions League winners PSG head into the game as favourites, having also won the UEFA Super Cup last season with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, after clinching Europa league glory, Aston Villa are aiming to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in 44 years.

PSG vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming, UEFA Super Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match take place?

The PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match will take place on Thursday, August 13 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match be held?

The PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

What time will the PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match start?

The PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match?

The PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match?

The PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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