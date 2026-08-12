Real Madrid vs Deportivo LIVE Streaming, Trofeo Teresa Herrera: Spanish giants Real Madrid take on newly-promoted Deportivo A Coruna in the Trofeo Teresa Herrera, in what is a highly-anticipated pre-season friendly. The match offers Jose Mourinho another chance to get his Real Madrid side into rhythm, ahead of the start of the 2026-27 La Liga season. A number of Real Madrid's first team names are set to be in action, led by Brazilian star Vinicius Jr, who recently signed a new contract with the club. Endrick, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga are among many star players in action. However, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will not play, having only recently returned from their post-FIFA World Cup breaks.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo A Coruna LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match will take place on Thursday, August 13 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match will be held at the Estadio Riazor in A Coruna, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match start?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo, Trofeo Teresa Herrera pre-season friendly match will be live streamed on Realmadrid TV and RM Play.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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