Lionel Messi suffered a terrible loss last week. His father, Jorge Messi, who was instrumental in the legendary footballer's career, died on Saturday at a hospital in the central Argentine city of Rosario. He was 68. He played a fundamental role in his third son's career, serving as his agent and managing his business affairs. He was the one who traveled with a young Messi to Barcelona in the early 2000s for the trial that opened the doors to La Masia, the Catalan club's youth academy. Lionel Messi made his professional debut in 2004 and went on to win eight Ballon d'Or awards. He led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

After the tragic loss, Lionel Messi reacted publicly for the first time, posting a long note on a social media platform.

"Pa, I still can't believe you're gone. It's very hard for me to imagine that I'm not going to see you anymore, that we're not going to talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that it's for the best, but you have gone too early. We still had a lot to enjoy together. You were asking me so much to play in the last World Cup, and days before it started, you got worse. It was the first time you weren't going to be in a tournament," Messi wrote on Instagram.

"Every time a game ended, I expected and missed your message. I realised that the situation was really bad. Still, I kept thinking that if I got as far as possible, it would give you time to watch a game. We got to the final, and you couldn't be there. When I arrived, you thought we had lost the final on penalties. We could not talk about anything that happened. You couldn't enjoy anything."



Messi To Retire?

A heartbroken Messi said he has suffered an irreparable loss. Messi also cast on doubt on whether he will be able to continue for long in football without his father.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you. I don't know how to go on. I was just playing football, and now I have a lot of doubts about whether I'm going to keep doing it for a long time. You were by my side from the beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn't you hold on a little longer, so we could have reached the finish line together?" Messi wrote.

"You were a father, friend, and representative. You were always the person you needed to be in every moment, and you were never wrong about anything. Beyond some reproaches or quarrels, you were always right. In the end, things turned out exactly as you said they would. I will miss you very much, but you will always be present, especially in the upbringing of my children, because I teach and raise them as you did me. Rest in peace and take care of us from above, as you did here. Thanks for everything. I love you, Pa."

Messi has reportedly suspended his football career indefinitely following the death of his father.

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