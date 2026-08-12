East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch ACL 2 Qualifier
East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch ACL 2 Qualifier
East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier Live Telecast: Reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal face their biggest test of the new season when they take on Kuwaiti league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off AFC Champions League 2 preliminary-stage knock-out fixture here on Wednesday, with a place in the group stage at stake. It will be a single-leg qualifier in the West Region, with FC Goa facing Turkmenistan outfit FK Arkadag away in the other preliminary-stage tie on Wednesday. (East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Updates)
When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier be played?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier will be played on Wednesday, August 12.
Where will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier be played?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier will be played in Kolkata.
What time will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier start?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier will start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier will not be telecast live on any TV channel.
Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Qualifier will be streamed live on Fancode App.
(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)