 East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE Updates, AFC Champions League Two: Do-Or-Die For East Bengal, Starting XI Announced | Football News
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE Score Updates, AFC Champions League Two: Indian Super League reigning champions East Bengal take on Kuwaiti giants Al-Arabi SC, in a crucial AFC Champions League Two match in Kolkata on Wednesday. It is a must-win match for East Bengal with a spot in the group stage of the 2026-27 ACL Two at stake. The winner of the game will directly qualify for the group stage, while the loser will enter the group stage of the 2026-27 AFC Challenge League. With new manager Antonio Lopez Habas at the helm, East Bengal are aiming to succeed in their Asian venture. 

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from the East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC, ACL Two 2026-27:

Aug 12, 2026 18:45 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: Match about to begin

We are about 15 minutes away from kickoff at the Salt Lake Stadium, for the match between East Bengal and Al-Arabi. East Bengal will be hoping to make full use of their home advantage, with their passionate fans in the crowd.

Aug 12, 2026 18:35 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: New coach, new stars

East Bengal have a few fresh faces in their team for the 2026-27 season. Antonio Lopez Habas, who has coached their biggest rivals Mohun Bagan to success in the past, is their new manager. 

All eyes are also on their new Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez, who is a product of Real Madrid's academy and has played for Valencia and Getafe in La Liga.

Aug 12, 2026 18:31 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: The reward of winning ISL

East Bengal finally won the Indian Super League (ISL) last season, ending 22 years of wait to win the top division of Indian football. That emotional triumph can be sweetened further today if they manage to qualify for a major continental tournament such as the AFC Champions League Two.

Aug 12, 2026 18:24 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: East Bengal's history in continental football

While East Bengal are vying to qualify for the AFC Champions League Two for the first time, they previously played the AFC Cup - the previous version of the ACL Two - on multiple occasions. East Bengal even became the first Indian team to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Cup, doing so in 2013. On that instance, it was another club from Kuwait, Al-Kuwait, who ended their journey.

Aug 12, 2026 18:17 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: East Bengal starting XI

East Bengal XI vs Al-Arabi: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) | Hardik Bhatt, Anwar Ali, Sandip Mandi, Jay Gupta | Jeakson Singh, Mo Rashid, Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh | Jesin TK

Aug 12, 2026 18:13 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: High stakes encounter

Massive stakes in today's match, which is being held at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The winner of the clash gets a spot in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two group stage, something which East Bengal have never achieved in the past.

Aug 12, 2026 18:11 (IST)
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East Bengal vs Al-Arabi LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two qualifier match between Indian Super League champions East Bengal and Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi SC. It's a big match, as the winner gets direct entry to the ACL Two group stage.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
East Bengal Football Indian Super League AFC Champions League India Football Team India Kuwait Live Blogs Football Live Score
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