Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are husband and wife. They married on Tuesday in a civil ceremony described by the public relations team that represents the Portuguese soccer star as "a private and intimate moment attended by their five children". The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal near the capital Lisbon, the Brunswick Group said in the announcement. The couple posted a picture on their Instagram accounts showing their rings. They have been together for the past decade after meeting in Madrid.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a five-time World Player of the Year and one of the most high-profile sports stars, is coming off playing in his record-tying sixth World Cup for Portugal.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina is a 32-year-old Spanish model and dancer. She is also the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's five children: Cristiano Jr, Ronaldo's 16-year-old son from a previous relationship; twins Eva Maria and Mateo; Alana; and Bella.

Georgina, who now has a fan following of over 77 million on Instagram, comes from a humble background. She grew up in Jaca, Spain, with her sister Ivana, a Spanish mother, and an Argentinian father, as per Grazia magazine.

Georgina went to a Catholic school and was an ambitious ballerina in her younger years until she moved to Madrid, where her destiny was going to change. She started working for Massimo Dutti and then moved to Gucci, where she met Ronaldo, who was then playing for Real Madrid and was certainly at the peak of his global fame. It all began as a chance encounter in the luxury retail store in Madrid before they realised they were made for each other.

Rodriguez later built a successful career in modelling and collaborated with several renowned fashion labels.

In 2021, she expanded her professional portfolio by launching her fashion label, OM by G. She also became involved in various business ventures, including the hair restoration company Insparya. Forbes Spain previously reported that she served as both a co-owner and administrator of the company alongside Ronaldo, although a subsequent report stated that she stepped down from her administrative role in 2024.

One of her most prominent media projects has been Netflix's I Am Georgina, a reality series that premiered in 2022 and has run for three seasons. The streaming platform describes Rodriguez as a model, entrepreneur, influencer, and mother, offering viewers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

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