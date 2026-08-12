Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially a married couple, exactly one year since they announced their engagement. The romance between the two has become one of the most documented love stories, not just in football but also in modern sport. Almost a decade since they started dating each other, Ronaldo and Georgina's love story has seen many unforgettable moments. It is intriguing for their fans to see how far the couple has come since what began as a chance encounter in a luxury retail store.

The story of how the two met is now well-known, often recounted by Rodriguez in interviews and her own Netflix series, I Am Georgina. In June 2016, Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid.

Ronaldo, then playing for Real Madrid and arguably at the peak of his global fame, walked into the store. According to Rodriguez, the attraction was immediate. She later described the experience of their first meeting as "love at first sight," noting that his presence and the way he treated her left a lasting impression. They reconnected shortly after at a separate brand event, which allowed them to speak in a more relaxed, private setting away from the pressures of her workplace.

Following their meeting, the couple initially kept their relationship relatively private. However, the intensity of media interest meant that a quiet start was short-lived. By the end of 2016, they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, with Ronaldo attempting to keep a low profile behind a wig and sunglasses, and they made their official red-carpet debut in early 2017 at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez In Private Ceremony. See Pics

Since then, their lives have been defined by Ronaldo's footballing journey. They moved from Madrid to Turin, Italy, when Ronaldo transferred to Juventus in 2018. They later relocated to the UK during his return to Manchester United, and eventually to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following his move to Al-Nassr.

As a couple, Ronaldo and Georgina have been raising five children together. The eldest being Cristiano Jr, followed by Eva and Mateo (twins born via surrogate). Ronaldo and Georgina's first child together was born in November 2017. They named her Alana Martina. The couple was also blessed with another child named Bella Esmeralda in April 2022.

Their lives as a pair also met a tragedy in April 2022, when they announced the loss of their newborn son, Angel, during childbirth. The couple has been open about the impact this loss had on their family, often citing the strength they found in one another and their surviving children during that period.

Well before the two officially got married, Ronaldo started to occasionally refer to Georgina as his "wife" in media interviews and social media posts. On 11th August 2026, the day finally came when Ronaldo and Georgina exchanged wedding vows.

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