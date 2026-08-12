Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to surprise his fans, but this time he did so away from the football field. The Portugal icon tied the knot with long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez on August 11 (Tuesday), leaving everyone on the internet stunned. The news only became public as Ronaldo shared a picture of himself with Georgina on social media, where the two could be seen holding each other's hands while wearing the wedding ring. It has been reported that the couple got married in "a private and intimate moment attended by their five children."

The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal near the capital Lisbon, the Brunswick Group said in the announcement. The five children are named: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Ronaldo captioned the wedding post on Instagram: "C(heart emoji)G".

Piers Morgan, a British journalist who is quite close to Ronaldo, also shared a picture of the couple after they exchanged wedding rings.

Congrats to my friends @Cristiano & Georgina on their

wedding today in Portugal!

They're a great couple, and I wish them a long and happy marriage together. Parabéns! pic.twitter.com/iPHOZZkgxH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 11, 2026

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for the past decade after meeting in Madrid in 2016. Over the past decade, their relationship has evolved from a chance meeting in Madrid into a close-knit family unit raising five children across Spain, Italy, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

READ | How Cristiano Ronaldo Met Georgina Rodriguez. Inside Couple's Love Story

The two reportedly met for the first time at a Gucci boutique in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant. Ronaldo was playing for La Liga giants Real Madrid at the time. Days later, they met again at a brand event, where they were able to talk in a more relaxed environment outside her work hours.

In November 2017, Georgina gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina. Months prior, Ronaldo had welcomed twins Mateo and Eva Maria via surrogate, whom Georgina embraced fully as part of their growing household alongside Ronaldo Jr.

The Portuguese stalwart, who is the record goalscorer in international football with 146 strikes to his name for Portugal, has won the Ballon d'Or 5 times. He was recently seen in action for the national team in his record-tying sixth World Cup. However, it wasn't a campaign that Ronaldo or Portugal would like to remember for a long time.

On the club level, Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr. He is expected to start the domestic season on Saturday.

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