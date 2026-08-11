A breakthrough has reportedly been reached over the job of India's Under-15 football team's head coach, with Bibiano Fernandes set to retain the position. Ranjit Bajaj, arguably India's most successful coach when it comes to youth teams, was offered the role of the team's manager by the All India Football Federation. However, he refused to agree to the role over potential conflict with Fernandes. But it has now been reported that Fernandes' name as the head coach has been sealed, but the development has put a big question mark over Bajaj's future.

According to a report in the Times of India, Bibiano was not comfortable with Bajaj as the team manager, suggesting their contrasting philosophies could lead to chaos in the team. But the report in the paper has now claimed that "roles and responsibilities" for both positions are now clearly defined in the contracts. Hence, the chances of a conflict are drastically reduced.

"The coaching and selection will be done entirely by the coach," a senior official told TOI. "There is no scope for interference from anyone. The manager's role has also been defined. It's a typical manager's position, like at the club, an administrative role."

Fernandes stands as India's most successful youth national team coach, having led the side to three consecutive AFC U-16/17 Asian Cups between 2018 and 2023. His impressive run included a memorable 2-1 victory over Asian powerhouse Iran to secure qualification for this year's tournament.

Bajaj had written the AIFF to be given the sole charge of India's Under-15 team at the World Cup, but his role has been limited to only administrative tasks. It is unlikely that Bajaj will agree with the position offered and continue with the role.

Bajaj also shared a presentation before the AIFF technical committee, highlighting his plan to take India's senior team to the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Leading Minerva Academy's Under-12 boys earlier this year, Bajaj won the Gothia Cup, the world's biggest youth football event, defeating Brazil's RS Sports Yellow 2-1 in the final. His team also clinched the Helsinki Cup title this year.

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