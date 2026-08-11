Amid the growing pressure on Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump has come out in support of the under-fire FIFA chief, warning that world football's governing body would be making a "terrible mistake" if it decided to remove him from office. Trump's intervention, posted on his Truth Social platform, comes as pressure mounts on Infantino from major regional confederations following a controversial private investment proposal. The endorsement arrives at a delicate moment for Infantino, who faces an unprecedented backlash from football federations all across the globe over his now withdrawn proposal to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup and Club World Cup.

FIFA had publicly announced its proposal to sell shares of the World Cup to investors through a subsidiary company instantly valued at USD 20 billion. Infantino's plan, first revealed in media leaks and put forth without consulting member associations, was immediately met with heavy backlash from several confederations and higher-ups in the soccer world, all claiming the sport's most prestigious affair should not be "for sale."

Though the proposal is now withdrawn, continental bodies in the sport have rallied against Infantino, seeking his removal as FIFA president. However, Trump feels it would be a big mistake if Infantino is removed from office. In fact, he said the World Cup would never be as profitable as it was this year under Infantino if the Swiss administrator is forced to leave.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup ever presented, four times. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Trump and Infantino have become close over several years, a relationship that itself invited backlash and controversy all summer long at the 2026 World Cup across North America.

Trump's support came just days after he claimed to have no prior knowledge of Infantino's plan to sell World Cup shares. It was a surprise response given not only the pair's closeness, but also that Thrive Eternal, a venture capital firm founded and managed by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law, was pegged to "lead the proposed investor group." It was also reported at the time that the Trump administration had been consulted about the project.

With IANS Inputs

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