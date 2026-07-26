Neymar scored twice for Santos and responded to his critics with a tongue-in-cheek goal celebration on his return to action after Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign. His brace helped Santos, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle, rescue a 2-2 home draw against bottom club Chapecoense on Saturday. The result left Santos just one point above the relegation zone in Brazil's top flight. The 34-year-old was making his first appearance for the club after a two-and-a-half-month absence and has frequently faced criticism over his lifestyle.

He came under renewed scrutiny this week after taking part in a poker tournament while his team-mates were playing a Copa Sudamericana match in Venezuela.

WATCH:

| Neymar responds to the criticism regarding his poker addiction after his goal against Chapecoense. pic.twitter.com/fMtmD3GSct — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) July 25, 2026

Neymar responded by celebrating his opening goal with a card-dealing gesture before using a corner flag to mimic a golf swing.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorer called time on his international career after the five-time World Cup winners were knocked out by Norway in the last 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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