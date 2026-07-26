Lionel Messi, still recovering from Argentina's bitter defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, made his first public appearance since the conclusion of the tournament in New York last week. Messi, who is spending time with his family near his hometown of Rosario, arrived to watch a Primera C league match between Leones FC -- a club run by his family -- and Central Cordoba on Saturday at the Antonio Di Giacomo Stadium. While Messi tried his best to remain hidden from the public eye, his effort wasn't successful.

Messi arrived at the venue wearing a black hoodie in an attempt to keep a low profile, but it wasn't possible for him to do so, especially in that part of the world. Fans' mobile phones and TV cameras caught him watching the match from a balcony behind one of the goals. As children and supporters chanted his name, the 39-year-old acknowledged the crowd with a smile and a wave, drawing warm applause from the stands.

| Leo Messi seen for the first time in public since the World Cup Final loss. pic.twitter.com/lFUlmimPdw — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) July 25, 2026

Even Messi's presence couldn't inspire a win for Leones, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Central Cordoba.

MLS All-Star Game Exception For Messi

Lionel Messi will not be required to play in next week's Major League Soccer All-Star Game after representing Argentina in the recent World Cup final, the US domestic league said.

Inter Miami superstar Messi had been sanctioned last year for skipping the annual showcase, which pits top players from across MLS against rivals from the Mexican Liga MX. Participation is usually mandatory, with exceptions for injury.

But this year, the World Cup took place in the middle of the MLS season, which paused for a seven-week break, and the league confirmed exceptions had been pre-arranged for players reaching the international tournament's final stages.

Messi had been among the first 11 players named to the MLS squad for this year's All-Star Game, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

In his absence, stars will include Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, the Vancouver Whitecaps' Thomas Muller, and US national team captain Tim Ream, who plays for Charlotte.

Last year, Messi and then-Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba were slapped with a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game at the last minute.

With AFP Inputs

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