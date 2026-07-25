Sparta Prague has signed Norwegian center-forward Jonatan Braut Brunes, cousin of Manchester City star Erling Haaland, from Polish side Rakow Czestochowa. Sparta said on Saturday that the prolific 25-year-old striker, who scored 40 goals across all competitions over the past two years, had agreed a multi-year contract. Before his two years in Rakow, Brunes played for Leuven in Belgium and Norwegian top-flight clubs Stromsgodset and Lillestrom. Financial details on his transfer to Sparta were undisclosed but, according to Polish media, it paid a fee of 6 million euros ($6.8 million).

Sparta faces Lyon in the third qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

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