 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Neymar Not Immune To Criticism, Says Kylian Mbappe

Updated: 12 November 2017 21:01 IST

A tearful Neymar pleaded with the media to stop the "false stories" about his alleged frosty relations with PSG coach Unai Emery and fellow striker Edinson Cavani.

Neymar Not Immune To Criticism, Says Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe conceded Neymar was just as susceptible to criticism as anyone else. © AFP

Kylian Mbappe insisted his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar is "human like everyone else" after the Brazilian was reduced to tears on Friday by the controversy that has followed him since his arrival from Barcelona. A tearful Neymar pleaded with the media to stop the "false stories" about his alleged frosty relations with PSG coach Unai Emery and fellow striker Edinson Cavani following Brazil's 3-1 international friendly win over Japan in Lille. The 25-year-old said he was "hurt" by the issue, before adding that he was "really happy" in Paris following his world-record 222-million-euro ($264 million) transfer in August.

Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani have linked up to devastating effect this season, with the trio combining to score 24 goals through PSG's first 12 league matches.

But Mbappe conceded Neymar was just as susceptible to criticism as anyone else.

"It just simply proves that he's human like everyone else. He's like us, he has two arms, two legs, a heart, so he can be affected by the criticism he is subjected to," Mbappe told French television channel TF1 on Sunday.

"From the outside he gives off a certain image, he doesn't appear to be affected... But when you're on the inside, he opens himself up to you, he shows he's a normal person.

"He's incredibly strong on the pitch that you think he's just as strong off it, but away from it he remains a normal guy."

Topics : Paris SG Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior Edinson Roberto Gomez Cavani Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mbappe said Neymar is "human like everyone else"
  • Neymar was reduced to tears on Friday
  • Neymar pleaded with the media to stop the "false stories"
Related Articles
Neymar In Tears, Blasts 'False' Paris Saint-Germain Rift Stories
Neymar In Tears, Blasts 'False' Paris Saint-Germain Rift Stories
Neymar, Brazil Roll Aside Japan With Help Of Video Assistant Referee
Neymar, Brazil Roll Aside Japan With Help Of Video Assistant Referee
Neymar Fined 1.2 Million US Dollars Over Tax Case Delays
Neymar Fined 1.2 Million US Dollars Over Tax Case Delays
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 31
2 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 2 2 23
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 22
5 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 19
6 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 19
7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 19
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 15
9 Watford 11 4 3 4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 15
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.