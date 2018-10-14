 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Nations League: Gareth Bale Withdraws From Wales Squad To Rest Groin Injury

Updated: 14 October 2018 21:50 IST

Gareth Bale will not be available for Wales vs Republic of Ireland Nations League clash.

Nations League: Gareth Bale Withdraws From Wales Squad To Rest Groin Injury
Gareth Bale has returned to Spain to continue his recovery from a groin injury. © AFP

Gareth Bale will miss Wales' Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland after the Real Madrid star returned to Spain to continue his recovery from a groin injury. Bale was sidelined for Wales' 1-4 friendly defeat against Spain in Cardiff on Thursday after aggravating the groin injury while playing for Real Madrid against Alaves in La Liga a week ago. The 29-year-old had hoped to recover for his country's trip to Dublin on Tuesday, but Wales manager Ryan Giggs had already admitted he didn't expect the forward to be back in time.

A post on the national team's Twitter account read: "Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad."

Bale scored four goals in his first nine appearances for Real Madrid this season, but he has been bothered by the injury for several weeks.

It is a frustrating spell for the former Tottenham Hotspur star after his goals helped Real Madrid win the Champions League final against Liverpool last season.

Against Spain, Giggs' side struggled badly without Bale, crashing to their heaviest defeat since a 6-1 thrashing against Serbia in 2012.

Bale was presented with a golden boot prior to kick-off against Spain in honour of his record tally of 30 goals for Wales.

Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards was drafted into the senior squad for the first time on Friday as cover for Bale.

Wales have three points from their two Nations League games so far, beating the Republic 4-1 and losing 0-2 to Denmark.

Comments
Topics : Wales Republic of Ireland Real Madrid Gareth Bale Ryan Giggs Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gareth Bale to miss Wales vs Republic of Ireland Nations League match
  • Gareth Bale has returned to Spain
  • Gareth Bale is yet to recover from a groin injury
Related Articles
Paco Alcacer Makes His Point As Spain Crush Wales In International Friendly
Paco Alcacer Makes His Point As Spain Crush Wales In International Friendly
Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash
Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d'Or Nominees
Gareth Bale Fit As Real Madrid Target Morale-Boosting Win At Alaves
Gareth Bale Fit As Real Madrid Target Morale-Boosting Win At Alaves
Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow
Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.