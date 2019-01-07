Mohun Bagan Appoint Khalid Jamil As Head Coach

A day after Sankarlal Chakraborty stepped down, city football giants Mohun Bagan on Monday appointed Khalid Jamil as the head coach for the remainder of the season. Chakraborty had put in his papers following Mohun Bagan's defeat to debutants Real Kashmir FC here on Sunday. While Chakraborty had said that he would continue until they find a successor, the former champions were quick to rope in Jamil who was the coach of East Bengal last season and missed out on the league title by the smallest of margins on the final day of the campaign.

Also, he guided the club to the finals of the maiden Super Cup where they faltered to Bengaluru FC.

Mohun Bagan is in the sixth position on the I-League table with 15 points from 11 games. In their last seven matches in the league, they have been victorious on just two occasions.

Mohun Bagan also lost the high profile Kolkata derby to East Bengal 3-2 last month. They have won just one match out of five they played at home this season, six if we include the Kolkata derby.