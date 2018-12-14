 
I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC Accuse Real Kashmir FC Of Manhandling Their CEO

Updated: 14 December 2018 14:24 IST

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC were involved in an ugly incident.

I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC Accuse Real Kashmir FC Of Manhandling Their CEO
Gokulam Kerala FC responded to the claims made by Real Kashmir. © Facebook

Real Kashmir FC on Friday claimed that they were mistreated by Gokulam Kerala FC management during their training period at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. In a series of tweets, Real Kashmir FC tweeted photos and videos of what they were subjected to. But Gokulam Kerala FC were quick to respond to the claims made by Real Kashmir and clarified their stand on the issue. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter and urged the local authorities to create a safe playing environment for Real Kashmir.

In a statement, Gokulam said, "Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Ashok Kumar was manhandled by a bunch of Real Kashmir FC officials today at EMS Corporation Stadium. Real Kashmir FC was allotted Kozhikode Medical College ground for training after the inspection done by the Match Commissioner on Thursday. Due to hartal, we had difficulty in arranging transport to Medical College Ground on time. The training time was at 10 am and the bus reached the hotel at 10.06 AM.

"But instead of waiting for the bus, the whole Real Kashmir team barged into the stadium and started to make a melee. The strike and the difficulty to get transport were informed to them and the AIFF officially on Wednesday itself," the statement read.

"However, the players and officials barged into the stadium, hurling abuses. When our CEO requested them to leave the stadium, they manhandled our CEO and Kozhikode District Football Association official Hammeed," the statement further read.

Gokulam Kerala FC said that they have been a good host to all the travelling teams and that they have paid for the ground and no other I-League team does the same to the travelling team.

"Despite instigating violence and abusing Gokulam Kerala FC officials, they have spread blatant lies on social media. Police have taken a statement of the events occurred at the stadium...We have officially complained to the AIFF about the misconduct of the Real Kashmir officials," Gokulam Kerala FC said.

