Atletico Madrid stunned holders Liverpool to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday as Marcos Llorente's extra-time double helped grab a 3-2 win on the night and 4-2 victory on aggregate. A terrific defensive display took Diego Simeone's men to extra time after Georginio Wijnaldum's first-half header drew Liverpool level at 1-1 in the tie. And although Roberto Firmino briefly put Jurgen Klopp's hosts ahead, Llorente struck twice in nine minutes before Alvaro Morata added further gloss to the scoreline. For much of this season, Liverpool had looked like an unstoppable juggernaut as they powered towards the Premier League title and a potentially successful defence of the Champions League.

But in the space of just three weeks, Jurgen Klopp's team have unexpectedly lost their way and the slump has shattered their bid for a seventh European Cup and an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

When Liverpool arrived in Madrid for the first leg on February 18, they were on the crest of a wave.

But a limp 1-0 defeat there was an unsettling glimpse of what was to come as the Reds' run of 18 successive Premier League wins was ended by lowly Watford in a stunning 3-0 defeat.

A 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat at Chelsea would be partially excused by Klopp sending out a slightly weakened team.

Liverpool still looked shaky in a narrow 2-1 success against struggling Bournemouth on Saturday, yet they should have been out of sight before Atletico authored their incredible comeback.

The hosts had 26 shots in the first 90 minutes but could only manage one goal from Georginio Wijnaldum thanks to their poor finishing and the inspired form of Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

That forced extra time and when Roberto Firmino scored his first Anfield goal of the season Liverpool were 2-1 up on aggregate.

Yet Adrian's mistake was punished by Marcos Llorente to give the Spaniards hope and Llorente netted again before Alvaro Morata capped the epic collapse.

Liverpool will still win the title but the shock on Klopp's face was clear to see.

Adrian blunders again

Just 167 seconds after Roberto Firmino appeared to have put Liverpool on course for the quarter-finals, Adrian's howler gave Atletico a lifeline that turned the tie on its head.

The Liverpool goalkeeper made a total hash of a routine kick downfield and booted the ball straight to Joao Felix.

Atletico striker Felix picked out Llorente and he cut inside to fire back past Adrian.

It was a hammer blow that Liverpool could not recover from, underlining just how much Klopp's side missed the injured Alisson Becker.

Adrian, 33, has been guilty of other errors this season when he has stood in for Alisson this term and once again he fluffed his lines.

Alisson is sidelined with a hip injury suffered in training prior to Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea and former West Ham keeper Adrian was guilty of allowing Willian's shot to slip through his grasp into the net in that clash.

While Liverpool look certain to win the Premier League regardless of who is in goal, Alisson is not expected back in the short term, giving Klopp a headache as he considers whether to keep faith with Adrian.