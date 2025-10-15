One of the most decorated footballers of all time, Lionel Messi was at his influential best again, as he provided two assists in Argentina's 6-0 victory against Puerto Rico in an international friendly encounter. Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister recorded a brace each in the goal-fest for Argentina as Messi donned the playmaker's hat. The two assists that Messi gave in the match helped him break the world record for most assists in international football, previously held by his former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr.

Messi stood behind Neymar, who held the number one spot with 59 assists for Brazil to his name. However, the conclusion of the Puerto Rico match brought Messi's tally up to 60, helping him dethrone the Brazilian forward.

Most Assists In International Football:

- Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 60 assists

- Neymar (Brazil) - 58 assists

- Landon Donovan (USA) - 58 assists

- Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - 52 assists

- Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) - 53 assists

Messi flicked a quick lob to set up Gonzalo Montiel's goal in the first half and then had a nifty back pass that created Lautaro Martinez's second goal of the night in the 83rd minute, securing his two assists.

Leo Messi reaches 60 assists with Argentina, most in international football history beating Neymar's previous record at 59.



Messi's also 2 assists away from 400 career assists. pic.twitter.com/kCuMFxL4d6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2025

The match was expected to be a lopsided affair as it pitted the world's No. 3-ranked team, Argentina, against the world's No. 155-ranked team in Puerto Rico, which even had some college players in its line-up.

Puerto Rico nearly scored in the eighth minute when a shot by Leandro Antonetti from beyond the halfway line almost got over the head of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who barely got back in time to make the save.

The match was part of Argentina's preparations for the World Cup, which will be played in the US, Mexico, and Canada next year from 11 June to 19 July. The match came on the same day that President Donald Trump, for at least the second time, threatened to relocate World Cup matches.

With AP Inputs