The G.O.A.T has left the stage and it's the end of an era. Months after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in a loss to Spain in the final, Messi decided that the time was right to bid adieu to the Beautiful Game. He posted a handwritten note on Instagram announcing the decision. Messi, who played in six World Cups, won the tournament in Qatar in 2022 and led Argentina to the final in 2026, where they lost to Spain. At 39 years old, after nearly two decades representing the national side, Messi goes down as absolute legend.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment," Messi wrote on Instagram.

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

"There isn't much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here."

While his international career has now come to an end, Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract until 2028. His departure from the Argentina national team closes a remarkable chapter that began in 2005 and ultimately saw him achieve the World Cup triumph that had long defined his international ambition.

Message For Argentina Fans

In his retirement message, Messi mentioned that he had a special message for Argentina's fans.

"Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I'm going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I'll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.

"Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate, and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!

"Thank you, God, for making me Argentine.

"Vamos Argentina!

Retirment letter

Messi explained that he wrote his retirement letter on June 21 — two days after losing the World Cup final — but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life. Jorge Messi died on August 8 in his native Rosario, Argentina. Messi made his debut for the senior national team in 2006, but his journey was fraught with frustration until he finally lifted the World Cup in 2022.

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I'm even more convinced of this decision than before," he wrote.

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals.

In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

With agency inputs

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