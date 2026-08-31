Argentine maestro Lionel Messi on Monday officially announced his retirement from international football after nearly two decades representing the national team. Messi, who played in six World Cups, won the tournament in Qatar in 2022 and led Argentina to the final in 2026, where they lost to Spain. "After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team," the 39-year-old said in a detailed statement.

See Lionel Messi's detailed statement here:

"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

"There isn't much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give.

"Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here.

"Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I'm going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I'll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.

"Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!

"Thank you God for making me Argentine.

"Vamos Argentina!

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I'm even more convinced of this decision than before."

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