A day after Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho complained about a poor performance by Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, Atletico Madrid called on Monday for an end to "refereeing harassment". After Atletico's 2-1 victory on Sunday, Mourinho lashed out at referee Ortiz Arias, arguing that Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in deserved red cards for fouls committed against Real players. Mourinho took printed images to his press conference showing the fouls that, he said, warranted severe punishment. Atletico has now responded on social media with a message reading "Stop refereeing harassment now", accompanied by a video showing an image of Mourinho emerging from a printer.

"It's all been very strange," Mourinho said on Sunday. "First of all, the referee was known a week before the match, but I'm told that's usually announced just 24 hours in advance. Then he is a 41-year-old referee who isn't on the international list, so it can't be because he's a great referee. The poor guy came here and couldn't handle the pressure."

The defeat left Real fourth in La Liga after seven rounds. City rival Atletico sits in second place, trailing only leader Barcelona.

Mourinho is at the start of his second stint with the club, which he previously managed between 2010 and 2013 leading them to a La Liga title and Copa del Rey crown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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