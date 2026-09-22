Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo joined the national side camp ahead of the UEFA Nations League.Taking to Instagram, Cristiano posted pictures of himself having reached the national camp ahead of the tournament starting from September 24. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the team's squad by new head coach Jorge Jesus for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Portugal will start their Nations League campaign against Wales at home on September 24. They will then face Norway away on September 27, travel to Denmark for their next fixture on October 1, before hosting Norway on October 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Earlier, the 41-year-old forward had said that the FIFA World Cup this summer would be his final appearance at the tournament, but he has not confirmed when he intends to retire from international football. Ronaldo will be 43 when the 2028 European Championship takes place, according to ESPN.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is the leading goal scorer in men's international football with 146 goals. His biggest achievement with Portugal came in 2016 when he helped the team win their first European Championship title.

The squad announcement marked Jesus' first selection since taking charge of Portugal after replacing Roberto Martinez, following the team's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup round of 16. Jesus previously managed Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where the team won the league title together last season.

Here are the 25 players chosen by Jorge Jesus

Goalkeepers - Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting CP) and Samuel Soares (SL Benfica)

Defenders - Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (SS Lazio), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Renato Veiga (Villarreal CF), Rúben Dias (Manchester City) and Tomás Araújo (SL Benfica)

Midfielders - Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (SL Benfica), João Neves (PSG), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG) and Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Fábio Silva (BV Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus FC), Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea FC) and Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).

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