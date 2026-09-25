 India vs Panama LIVE Updates, International Friendly: Gurpreet Singh And Co. Take On Panama | Football News
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India vs Panama LIVE Updates, International Friendly: India host Panama in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The contest will offer Indian players a chance to gain valuable experience and find a new direction as a footballing nation. The match is a precursor to contests against more storied opponents, five-time world champions Brazil (October 3) and two-time world champions Uruguay (October 6), in Kolkata. Panama, a tiny nation with a population of 4.65 million, have achieved some tall feats on the football field. Apart from qualifying for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, they also finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League.

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of the India vs Panama international friendly match:

Sep 25, 2026 19:32 (IST)
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India vs Panama LIVE: National anthems underway!

Players of both teams line up for their respective national anthems. Panama's anthem is played first, followed by India's. The match is set to begin in just a few minutes from now.

Sep 25, 2026 19:26 (IST)
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India vs Panama LIVE: Panama's starting XI -

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Sep 25, 2026 19:14 (IST)
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India vs Panama LIVE: India's starting XI -

Sep 25, 2026 19:12 (IST)
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Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the India vs Panama international friendly football match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

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