India vs Panama LIVE Updates, International Friendly: India host Panama in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The contest will offer Indian players a chance to gain valuable experience and find a new direction as a footballing nation. The match is a precursor to contests against more storied opponents, five-time world champions Brazil (October 3) and two-time world champions Uruguay (October 6), in Kolkata. Panama, a tiny nation with a population of 4.65 million, have achieved some tall feats on the football field. Apart from qualifying for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, they also finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League.

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of the India vs Panama international friendly match: