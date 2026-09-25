India vs Panama Live Streaming International Football Friendly Live Telecast: Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's national team return to familiar territory on Friday to begin a demanding run of international friendlies with a first-ever meeting against Panama. The Central American side are the first of three teams from the 2026 FIFA World Cup that India will face, with Brazil and Uruguay to follow in Kolkata on October 3 and 6, respectively. Panama may be the lowest-ranked of the three, but at 44th in the FIFA rankings, they remain 94 places above India and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil's side, according to a media release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). (India vs Panama Live Updates)

Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers' previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.

When will the India vs Panama International Firendly take place?

The India vs Panama International Friendly will take place on Friday, September 25.

Where will India vs Panama International Friendly take place?

The India vs Panama International Friendly will take place in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs Panama International Friendly start?

The India vs Panama International Friendly will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Panama International Friendly?

The India vs Panama International Friendly will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Panama International Friendly?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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