The Argentine Football Association (AFA) thanked legendary footballer Lionel Messi for his remarkable contribution and lasting legacy after he announced his retirement from international football in a social media post on Monday. Messi, in an Instagram post, said he had made the call just two days after Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain. He also said the death of his father, Jorge Messi, influenced his decision, bringing an extraordinary chapter of his career to an end. In an X post, AFA thanked Messi for the memorable journey and lasting legacy he created for Argentine football, praising his professionalism and calling him a beloved captain.

"Thank you for giving us the most beautiful journey of our lives. Your legacy and professionalism will remain forever etched in our hearts. Thank you, Captain. We love you," said AFA on X.

Thank you for giving us the most beautiful journey of our lives. Your legacy and professionalism will remain forever etched in our hearts.



Thank you, Captain. We love you ???? pic.twitter.com/ARfgguHjxd — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) August 31, 2026

"Eternal thanks, Leo. We'll love you until the end of our days," said AFA in another post.

Gracias eternas, Leo. Te vamos a amar hasta el final de nuestros días ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7VVV2doDZP — ???????? Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) August 31, 2026

Messi announced his international retirement over one month after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain by 1-0 and just days after the demise of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi's father died on August 8 in the central Argentine city of Rosario at the age of 68.

Messi's post was flooded with heartfelt comments from his former and current club and national team teammates.

"Your unconditional love for our country, your inner battles to never give up, your strength to always endure injustice, your leadership and humanity with every player who stepped onto the training ground, making sure they felt comfortable, and the care you showed every member of staff in our national team. Just thank you. The greatest of all time. Thank you for making us so incredibly happy. You can't imagine how many smiles you brought to our faces!! You are eternal," Messi's Argentina and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo de Paul reacted to his post.

"A huge sadness, honestly. You're never prepared for these things, but from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!! You are my example and an example for the whole world, a winner in football and a winner in life!! My daughter will be very proud that her father shared a team with such an extraordinary human being. You are the greatest athlete in history, because when it comes to football, honestly, there is no comparison. I love you so much," Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez commented under Messi's post.

"Thank you for absolutely everything!!! You are and always will be the greatest of all time! We love you, Captain," wrote midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was sent off in the final against Spain.

"We'll be grateful to you for the rest of our lives for being Argentine, for taking Argentina to the very top of the world, and for choosing this country when you could so easily have chosen another. Thank you, Captain. Thank you for everything. The greatest in history," Angel di Maria wrote in the comments.

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating a Kylian Mbappe-powered France in the final. It was his country's first WC in 36 years and their third overall, as per ESPN.

Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina's 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year, but reversed his retirement, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals.

In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

Messi will, however, continue playing for his club, Inter Miami, in Major League Soccer (MLS).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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