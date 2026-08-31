France winger Bradley Barcola has become Liverpool's second-most expensive signing after joining the Premier League giants from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. A source close to PSG told AFP that Barcola's transfer is worth "125 million euros (107 million pounds, $145 million) plus 20 million pounds in easily achievable bonuses". The total fee of 124 million pounds is second only to the 125 million pounds Liverpool paid Newcastle for Sweden star Alexander Isak. Barcola's transfer fee is also the highest paid for a Ligue 1 player.

The 23-year-old is the third forward costing over 100 million pounds ($135 million) that Liverpool have signed in two years.

Isak arrived at Anfield last year and Liverpool also paid around 100 million pounds to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Neither player has yet lived up to the hefty price tag, although Isak missed much of last season due to injury.

Barcola, who signed what Liverpool said was a "long-term deal", had yet to play for PSG this season amid the transfer speculation.

"It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy," he told his new club's website on Monday.

"It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.

"I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League - it's one of my biggest dreams in my life. It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term -- that's why I signed a long contract -- and I hope I can do it."

Barcola, a member of the PSG squad which won back-to-back Champions League titles in the past two seasons, has long been a Liverpool target.

He scored 39 goals in 152 appearances and won three successive Ligue 1 titles during his time in the French capital after joining PSG from domestic rivals Lyon in a £38.6 million deal in 2023.

Barcola also scored three goals for France during their run to the semi-finals at the recent World Cup.

Liverpool have been looking to strengthen in wide areas since the departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season.

They have already signed Spain World Cup-winning winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna in the current transfer window and he has made a bright start, scoring the equaliser in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which followed the same scoreline in their Premier League opener at Newcastle on August 23.

Barcola was not always first-choice at PSG, with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue providing stiff competition for places, but he still played a key part in their Champions League triumphs.

Man City sign Palmeiras winger Allan

Brazilian winger Allan has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal from Palmeiras for a reported fee of 34 million pounds ($46 million).

Allan, 22, came up through the ranks at Palmeiras, starting off in the Brazilian club's academy before making 96 first-team appearances.

This season, he has scored four goals and contributed three assists in 21 matches in Brazil's top flight, which Palmeiras are currently leading.

"This is a surreal moment for me. Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players," Allan told the Premier League club's website on Monday.

"To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life.

"I love Palmeiras and always will -- but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I've had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn't a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions.

"My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true."

City are currently top of the Premier League table after starting the season with wins over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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