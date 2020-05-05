Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Lionel Messi Deserved To Win Ballon D'Or Ahead Of Virgil Van Dijk: Jaap Stam

Updated: 05 May 2020 16:14 IST

Jaap Stam said although he would have liked compatriot Virgil van Van Dijk to have won the Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi deserved the award.

Lionel Messi Deserved To Win Ballon DOr Ahead Of Virgil Van Dijk: Jaap Stam
Jaap Stam believes it was the "right decision" to give Barcelona's Lionel Messi the 2019 Ballon d'Or. © AFP

Former footballer Jaap Stam believes that it was the "right decision" to hand Barcelona's Lionel Messi the Ballon d'Or in 2019 ahead of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. "Normally a defender is underestimated and people don't think a lot about them. I think nowadays it is becoming better and people appreciate the job of defending a lot more," Goal.com quoted Stam as saying. "But goalscorers earn more money and they get more attention. That's how it's always been and that's how it's going to be in the future. And looking at the world now, I think Messi is still the best player. If you look at the Ballon d'Or and winning the trophy, I think the right decision was to give it to Messi," he added.

After winning the award in December, Messi had gone past Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to win the most number of Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo has won it five times while Messi scripted his sixth win.

The 47-year-old Stam said although he would have liked Van Dijk to have won the award, Messi deserved the title.

"I would have liked to give it to Virgil because I think he's done great. It's not that I don't want him to win it, but I think Messi and what he is doing year in, year out, scoring goals and creating goals with the pressure he's under, I think he deserves it," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Liverpool Liverpool Manchester United Manchester United Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Virgil Van Dijk Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jaap Stam backs decision to give Messi the Ballon d'Or ahead of Van Dijk
  • Stam said he thinks "Messi is still the best player"
  • Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the 6th time
Related Articles
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
"Genius, A Pure Talent": Kaka Picks Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo
"Genius, A Pure Talent": Kaka Picks Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFAs Campaign Against COVID-19
Sunil Chhetri Joins Lionel Messi And Others For FIFA's Campaign Against COVID-19
Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Beat Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Carom
Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Beat Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Carom
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.