Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admitted he misses his long hair but said he felt it was time for a change after showing off a new short haircut this season. Haaland spoke about his new look after scoring the winning goal in City's 1-0 Premier League victory over Coventry City, a win that helped his side maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing season. The Norway international has been sporting a much shorter hairstyle since the start of the season. Asked about the change, Haaland said he was enjoying the new look, though he missed his trademark long hair.

“It's much easier. I think it was time for a change. I like it. Of course, I miss my long hair, but it was time for a change and, so far, I've enjoyed it. It will grow back and be long again, hopefully,” Haaland told ESPN Brazil as quoted by Goal.com.

The striker also looked back on Norway's memorable World Cup victory over Brazil, in which he scored twice. Haaland said the win was especially meaningful for Norway because of the history between the two teams.

“It was a special game for Norway, because the last time we played in the World Cup we also played against Brazil, and Norway is the only team Brazil has never beaten. So it was special,” he said.

“Of course it was a special game. We won; it was amazing. It was the best match we've played in our history because of the way we controlled the game. It's special to play against a great nation, the country of football, where everyone is passionate about the sport. It was special; it's a great memory, and, once again, sorry. Sorry for the defeat, but that's football,” he added.

Haaland then turned his attention to Manchester City's revamped squad and backed the club's new signings to settle quickly.

City have brought in several players over the summer as they look to build a strong squad for the new season. Haaland believes players such as Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson already understand the demands of top-level football.

“Time will tell. We have a lot of new players who know the level. Enzo Fernandez knows what it takes to win titles, was already playing in the Premier League, and slotted straight into the team,” he said.

“The same with Elliot Anderson. He played in the Premier League for a long time and has played for the England national team, so he knows what it's like to play for a big club,” Haaland added.

City will now face a busy period, with European action, followed by a Manchester derby and a Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich City.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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