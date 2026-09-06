Lionel Messi set up both goals for Inter Miami as the Major League Soccer champions drew 2-2 with Atlanta United on Saturday in the Argentina star's first match since announcing his retirement from international football. Thunderstorms and lightning delayed the start for 90 minutes, but there were sparks aplenty on the field after with Messi, Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, at the heart of the action. Miami grabbed the lead in the 32nd minute when Brazil's Casemiro rose to head home Messi's corner.

Atlanta equalized three minutes later when former Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron blasted home a low shot.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Suarez put Miami into the lead with a measured finish on the cusp of half-time after a move down the left started by Messi.

But Swiss striker Breel Embolo struck home an 87th-minute penalty to secure a share of the spoils.

In Toronto, Derrick Etienne scored two minutes into second-half stoppage time to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw in a wild eight-goal thriller against Chicago.

Josh Sargent scored a hat-trick for Toronto, but Chicago's Maren Haile-Selassie scored twice before an own goal and Robert Lewandowski's 63rd minute strike put the visitors 4-3 up.

Philadelphia beat Montreal 2-0 as 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan scored in the 75th minute.

It gave the teenager four goals and seven assists this season, the most scoring contributions by a 16-year-old in a season, eclipsing the mark of 10 by Freddy Adu in 2005.

In Orlando, Antoine Griezmann's goal in the 28th minute gave the hosts a 1-0 home victory over San Diego

Guilherme Biro scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for Austin with San Jose.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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