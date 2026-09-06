Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE, Premier League: Arsenal and Chelsea are tied 1-1 at half-time of their Premier League London derby clash, at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Chelsea's summer signing Morgan Rogers scored within 90 seconds into the match. Arsenal thought they had equalised in the 12th minute as Riccardo Calafiori scrambled it in, but the goal was disallowed by VAR as Ezri Konsa was offside in the build-up. Former Chelsea player Kai Havertz slammed in the equaliser for Arsenal in the 25th minute, scoring with a low shot from outside the box. Chelsea winger Pedro Neto hit the post on the brink of half-time. Defending champions and title favourites Arsenal are off to the perfect start with two wins from their opening two games. On the other hand, Chelsea, under new manager Xabi Alonso, have also made a perfect start and have been tipped by many to be challengers for Premier League glory this season. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27:
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: POST! Chelsea's Pedro Neto denied!
Pedro Neto hits the post! So, so close to a late go-ahead goal in the first half. Chelsea break on the counter, Neto cuts in from the right and has a go with his left foot, but his shot slams the left post. Arsenal survive a big scare on the brink of half-time.
45 3' ARS 1-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Yellow card for Palmer!
A long ball from Arsenal into the Chelsea half, but Cole Palmer takes down Kai Havertz to prevent a big chance. Palmer is shown the yellow card by the referee. He's a tad lucky there was just one man in front of them, otherwise it could've been red.
44' ARS 1-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Feisty London derby
It's turning into a fiesty affair at the Emirates, with the referee letting the game flow despite some hard challenges.
Meanwhile, Joao Pedro sees Raya off his line and tries to lob him from miles out, but doesn't manage to.
36' ARS 1-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: GOAL! Arsenal level, Kai Havertz scores!
GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL! Kai Havertz for Arsenal! The former Chelsea man cuts in from the right wing and then slams in a low shot, and Emi Martinez is beaten at the near post! The Chelsea goalkeeper should've done much better there. Arsenal are back level!
25' ARS 1-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Arsenal miss big chance!
Arsenal come on the attack immediately after Palmer's effort. Tzolis cuts in and finds Kai Havertz, who chooses to lay it back for Odegaard instead of shooting himself. That seems to have been the wrong decision, as Chelsea manage to clear it away.
23' ARS 0-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Attempt from Palmer
Cole Palmer takes a shot at the Arsenal goal after cutting in from the right wing. Decent curling effort and Raya does well to hold on. Had he spilled it, a Chelsea man was right there to take advantage.
21' ARS 0-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Arsenal GOAL DISALLOWED!
VAR rules out Arsenal's goal! A set-piece for Arsenal on the right, the free-kick is whipped into the box, and then Riccardo Calafiori scrambles it in. But it's OFFSIDE! Ezri Konsa was offside during the move.
13' ARS 0-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Arsenal roaring back
Arsenal with some urgency in attack after conceding the early goal. A good move in the third minute of the game, a low cross from the right and Calafiori tries to meet it in the box but fails to.
Moments later, Saka goes down in the box, but the referee does not award a penalty due to offside.
8' ARS 0-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: GOAL! Chelsea lead, Morgan Rogers!
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL! What a start for Chelsea! Early set piece for the Blues, the ball is whipped into the box, the rebound falls for Rogers on the edge of the box, who fires it in! Lovely low finish from Chelsea's 117 million-pound signing! Rogers scores after just 80 seconds of play!
2' ARS 0-1 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: KICKOFF!
WE ARE LIVE! The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea is underway at the Emirates Stadium! Arsenal attacking from right to left in the first half.
1' ARS 0-0 CHE
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: It's almost time
We are minutes away from the start of the match as Arsenal and Chelsea players are making their way to the middle of the pitch. A huge game for both teams and also for the Premier League. Whose unbeaten run will come to an end tonight?
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: What Kai Havertz said
"When I first arrived in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea in 2020, I did not overthink it. I was young and wanted a new experience. I wanted to leave Germany, test myself, and grow as a player. I thought it might be easier than it turned out to be, but then in my first few games, I realised how intense the league really is. It was during COVID, so without fans, the atmosphere was different, but the pace and physicality were still a shock. For the first few weeks, I questioned if I had made the right choice. I struggled to make an impact and doubted myself. The first four or five months were really tough," Kai Havertz said.
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Battle of unbeaten runs
Both teams have not lost a single game in this year's Premier League till now. While Arsenal have not even conceded a goal in their two matches, Chelsea scored an impressive 7 goals.
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Chelsea starting XI
Chelsea XI vs Arsenal: Xabi Alonso has dropped right wing-back Malo Gusto and centre-back Levi Colwill, with captain Reece James and youngster Josh Acheampong taking their spots. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro start together.
Your Chelsea XI.#CFC | #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/UkSmiUVgO3— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2026
Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Arsenal starting XI
Arsenal XI vs Chelsea: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has once again gone with Kai Havertz over Viktor Gyokeres up front. Star signing Bruno Guimaraes is on the bench, with Miles Lewis-Skelly starting in midfield alongside Declan Rice.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 6, 2026
Your London derby Gunners
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Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2026-27 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea! It's more than just a London derby today, as both teams are looking for a crucial edge early into the season.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.