Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: Arsenal look to continue their winning run as the defending champions take on Chelsea in a high-profile Premier League clash on Sunday. Arsenal won both of their matches - against Coventry City and Aston Villa - without conceding a single goal. Bukayo Saka played a big role for the team as he scored twice in two matches to hand Arsenal the perfect start. On the other end, Chelsea's new attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers scored five times as Chelsea won their first two matches in the Premier League under Xavi Alonso. Chelsea are currently winless in the last nine Premier League games against Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match take place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, September 6 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match be held?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match will be held at the Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match start?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2026-27 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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