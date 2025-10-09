England will be without captain Harry Kane in Thursday's friendly against Wales as manager Thomas Tuchel looks to build on a 5-0 win in Serbia that kickstarted his time in charge of the Three Lions. Kane will be missed at Wembley after scoring 18 times in 10 appearances for club and country so far this season. Tuchel, though, is confident the Bayern Munich striker will be fit to face Latvia in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

"Harry will miss the game. He got a kick in his last game with Bayern Munich and it was too risky that he gets another kick and will be in an up and down situation pain wise," said Tuchel at his pre-match press conference.

"I think we are convinced he will be ready for the match against Latvia."

The German controversially left out the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad to reward those that were available for selection last month.

Before running riot in Belgrade, Tuchel's start to life as England manager had been littered with unconvincing victories against minnows in World Cup qualifying and a 3-1 friendly defeat at home to Senegal.

"The level we can play. We want to keep our thing going," added Tuchel.

"The decisions are for the players in camp, they are not against the players. I know there is always an angle, we just have to make a choice.

"It's a good thing we have tough choices to make because we have a huge pool of players and we decided with this camp to stick with the team that had a brilliant camp last time.

"Now we cannot start with the same starting 11 as against Serbia so it's natural we have changes. The competition is on. I'm not surprised I'm questioned about my decisions, that's the nature of the job."

Wales boss Craig Bellamy labelled England's strength in depth "ridiculous" but is determined his side are more than just tourists on Thursday.

"It's difficult circumstances at an incredible place like Wembley, but to us it is excitement," said Bellamy.

"We're not here as tourists, to enjoy the occasion. We're here to be the best version of ourselves, and that allows you to be excited and also to have fun as well."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)