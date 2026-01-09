AC Milan missed the chance to close in on Serie A leader Inter Milan as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home with relegation-threatened Genoa on Thursday. And it could have been worse for the Rossoneri as Genoa missed a penalty with virtually the last kick of the match, after Milan had scored a stoppage-time equalizer. Second-placed Milan was left three points below Inter, which won 2-0 at Parma on Wednesday. Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was looking to keep up the pressure on Inter as well as celebrate his 200th match in charge of the Rossoneri — across two stints.

And Milan almost got off to the perfect start but Matteo Gabbia headed Christian Pulisic's cross off the bar.

Instead it was Genoa that took the lead against the run of play, in the 28th minute, when Ruslan Malinovskyi floated in a brilliant delivery for Lorenzo Colombo to sidefoot home from close range.

The 23-year-old Colombo, who is on loan from Milan, didn't celebrate and held up his hands as if in apology.

Pulisic thought he had leveled in the 59th minute but the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee as the ball was adjudged to have come off the American's arm rather than his head.

There was late drama at San Siro.

First Rafael Leão headed in a corner and moments later Genoa was awarded a penalty after Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi crashed into Mikael Ellertsson in the area.

However, Nicolae “Nicușor” Claudiu Stanciu blazed his spotkick over the bar.

Genoa's winless run stretched to five matches, leaving it three points above the relegation zone.

Teenage substitute Yael Trepy scored a stunning equalizer to help Cagliari fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Cremonese.

The 19-year-old Trepy, who had only come on four minutes earlier, unleashed a long-range effort into the left corner in the 88th minute.

Dennis Johnsen and Jamie Vardy had given Cremonese a comfortable halftime lead before Michel Adopo scored early in the second half.

Cagliari moved to six points above the drop zone, a point below Cremonese.

